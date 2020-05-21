Australian Guy Gets Girlfriend ‘Conflatulations’ Cake After She Farted In Front Of Him For First Time

guy buys girlfriend congratulations cake for farting 1 Caters News

Farting is part and parcel of any (well, most) relationships: you wait and wait until both of you feel comfortable enough around each other to let rip, and when you finally do it’s like, ‘why did we even wait this long?’

One woman who perhaps waited a little longer than most is 21-year-old Kaylie Warren, who didn’t fart in front of her boyfriend, 24-year-old Ryan McErlean, until a whole three years into their relationship.

Obviously, when she finally did let rip it was a momentous occasion, with Ryan deciding to celebrate it with a decorated cheesecake that read: ‘Took you three years. Congratulations for finally farting.’

boyfriend buys cake to celebrate girlfriend farting in front of him

The Gold Coast couple made a pact a couple of months into their three-year relationship that if Kaylie ever farted in front of Ryan he would buy her a dessert of some kind.

Why? Because Ryan felt he needed to ‘break the ice’ when he still hadn’t heard his girlfriend fart after a couple of months of dating. ‘When I hadn’t heard one yet, I said it to assure her it was alright to do,’ he explained.

Although it took Kaylie three years to fart in front of him, Ryan said it was a mere ‘three hours, or maybe a matter of days’ before he did it in his girlfriend’s presence, adding: ‘But Kaylie is more polite when it comes to that sort of thing.’

boyfriend buys cake to celebrate girlfriend farting in front of him

‘Three years of extreme reluctance and denial later,’ Ryan said Kaylie ‘finally slipped up’ when she accidentally farted while in bed next to him last week.

In a now-viral Facebook post, the 24-year-old said he was filled with ‘pure surprise and joy’ when he heard his girlfriend fart at 2am – especially as it was so loud it woke her up and she later tried to blame their dog.

And while the couple had made the pact that Ryan would buy her a sweet treat if he ever heard her fart, she never expected the hand-iced $40 cake he had delivered to her.

He explained:

Kaylie started laughing when she saw it, she thought it was incredible. It’s something everything can relate to as a couple – everyone has a weird milestone they cherish or fulfil, it’s a little bond they have that makes it special.

boyfriend buys cake to celebrate girlfriend farting in front of him

What makes the effort even more impressive is that Ryan was so embarrassed to request the unusual messaging on the cake – there were other people in the shop at the time and he was ‘afraid of strange looks’ – that he had to write down what he wanted on a piece of paper.

Not to worry though, because the guy taking his order was ‘surprisingly chilled’ about the whole thing and said he’d had ‘weirder requests’. Now I really want to know what those are…

Luckily, the cake has brought a smile to a lot of peoples’ faces already, with Ryan saying:

People were bragging about how quickly they farted in front of people, it’s good to get your mind off the situation we’re in I guess – if a fart cake does that then I’ve done my job.

Kaylie saw the funny side too, describing it as ‘the funniest thing ever’ – even though initially she didn’t want him to post it on social media because she thought it was ‘too embarrassing’.

boyfriend buys cake to celebrate girlfriend farting in front of him

Incredible. Although now I’m just jealous my boyfriend doesn’t buy me a cake every time I fart in front of him. What’s that about?