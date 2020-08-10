Australian Woman Defends 'Making Love' In Same Room As Baby After Being Called 'Inappropriate' sallymustang/Instagram

An Instagram influencer has defended herself after revealing on social media that she ‘makes love’ to her husband with their baby in the room.

Advert

Sally Mustang and her husband Mitch Gobel, from New South Wales, Australia, welcomed the arrival of their son Azure back in February, and as well as being very open about parenting on social media, Sally has been very open about her sex life.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Sally explained to her 325,000 followers that she and her husband have sex while their son is in the room – something many of then described as inappropriate.

Sally Mustang/Instagram

The Instagrammer says the act of sex is ‘natural’, and blames society for making it a taboo subject. Now she has defended making love to her husband while her baby is in the room following the backlash.

Advert

In a lengthy Instagram story shared today, August 10, Sally wrote:

Hey everyone please note I have worked and studied a lot with sex and sexual trauma. In noooo way am I subjecting my son to this so if you have had a story when it comes to sexuality I’m really sorry this happened to you and a sending you love from my heart, I understand your projections will be deep and probably judgemental on me. [sic]

She went on to explain that when she said ‘making love’, she meant ‘making out, massage and anything me and Mitch define as love together’.

Sally Mustang/Instagram

Explaining what she meant when she said Azure was present, Sally said:

When I say Azure was present I also mean, that he is asleep, moved to the other side of the bed (I wonder how many other new parents have done this?! Kissed and cuddle while Bub is asleep) he could be playing on the rug with his toys, while we are away on the couch. Our houses doesn’t have any rooms that aren’t connected so basically we are in one big room in our house. [sic]

Sally added that ‘we don’t sit him down and make him watch us AT ALL’.

Sally Mustang/Instagram

Advert

In another post discussing family life and her sex life with her husband shared on July 30, Sally said, ‘Mitch and I are now often making love on the shag rug downstairs, the spare room or on the couch, as the nest/ main bedroom has turned more into the family room.’

While Sally said she deleted the recent post because of the ‘bad energy’ from the comments, her followers thanked the mother-of-one for her honestly of parenthood and life on the July 30 post.