Australian Woman Who Spent $120,000 On Body Modifications Covers Tattoos To See Herself Again

Woman Who Spent $120,000 On Body Modifications Covers Tattoos To See Herself Again

An Australian woman has covered her face tattoos to remind herself what she looked like before she spent $120,000 on a head-to-toe transformation.

Across 10 years, Amber Luke from Brisbane, Queensland, has undergone dramatic changes. Whether it be $50,000 on nearly 600 tattoos or $70,000 on other extraordinary modifications – such as blue ink being injected into her eyeballs, which left her blind for three weeks – she’s far more comfortable in her own skin than ever.

The 25-year-old ‘Blue Eyes White Dragon’ has had a number of other procedures, including a tongue split, breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, pointed ear implants, and cheek and lip fillers.

Woman Who Spent $120,000 On Body Modifications Covers Tattoos To See Herself Again

However, as part of a fun experiment for the latest episode of Hooked On The Look, she covered up all of her face and neck tattoos to show her partner what she looked like without them.

Looking at photos from when she was a teenager, Amber told the MailOnline she sees herself as ‘very plain looking… I absolutely hated the way I used to look. It wasn’t me. I was boring. But I’ve evolved myself over the years into what I want to be and look like, but in saying that, I still have a long way to go’.

You can check out the Amber’s transformation in the video below:

After covering up her tattoos, her partner is naturally shocked, first saying: ‘What the hell?’ Amber laughs and replies: ‘Terrible, isn’t it?’

Explaining where her obsession with body art began, she said:

I know it sounds very materialistic that I want to change myself, but imagine hating yourself so much, you couldn’t even look in the mirror? You couldn’t step outside your house. It was just horrific to live through. I guess these days I’m just a different person to what I used to be. Life happens and you get judged. At the end of the day, I’m a strong person and I can take it no matter what.

Woman Who Spent $120,000 On Body Modifications Covers Tattoos To See Herself Again

After getting her first tattoos at 16, Amber now aspires to be ‘fully covered’, because ‘what’s the point of living a normal life? It’s boring’. As for her other procedures, she doesn’t plan on getting any more as extreme as eyeball tattooing and tongue splits.

Pre-warning, here’s Amber’s breakdown of what it’s like to get your eyeball tattooed:

I can’t even begin to describe to you what the feeling was like, the best thing I can give you is once the eyeball was penetrated with the ink, it felt like they grabbed 10 shards of glass and rubbed it in my eye. That happened four times per eye, that was pretty brutal. Unfortunately, my artist went too deep into my eyeball. If your eyeball procedure’s done correctly, you’re not supposed to go blind at all. I was blind for three weeks. That was pretty brutal.

Woman Who Spent $120,000 On Body Modifications Covers Tattoos To See Herself Again

Of course, Amber has no regrets regarding her body modifications or art. ‘I’m not harming anyone in the process, I’m doing what I want to do and if it makes me get up in the morning and be a happy person, then so be it,’ she said.

As Amber says, ‘it’s the only thing I can take to my grave with me’. Don’t think I’ll ink my eyeballs quite yet, though.