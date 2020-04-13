Austrian Tattoo Artist Who Spent £52,000 To Become Art Calls Out Guys’ Reaction To ‘Extreme Look’

I have always been fascinated by anything special. If people said, ‘that’s too much,’ or ‘that’s not natural,’ it caught my interest instantly. If it is too much for you, then it’s something for me.

A certain state of financial independence helps a lot when you want to stand out from the crowd with an extreme look.

I’ve had two breast augmentations. I’ve done various liposuctions in my legs, tummy, hips and chin. I’ve also done radio frequency therapies on my armpits and belly.

I have done a small face lift and uncountable amounts of filler and Botox for my lips, cheeks, chin and forehead. For me, that’s just maintenance.