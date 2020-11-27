Austrian Village Named F*cking Decides To Change Name After Unwanted Attention NRK Sport/YouTube/Wikimedia

An Austrian village with a rather unfortunate name has decided to change, after receiving some unwanted attention from English-speaking tourists.

F*cking is a village in the municipality of Tarsdorf, in the Innviertel region of Austria, which borders neighbouring Germany, but it isn’t the village’s geography that gets people talking.

Advert 10

I probably don’t have to explain why the village has garnered so much attention over the years, but in the interest of providing context, it’s down to the fact its name is shared with an English profanity.

Austrian Village Named F*cking Decides To Change Name After Unwanted Attention NRK Sport/YouTube

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the village is plagued with visitors coming simply to take photos next to the sign, only to post on social media making fun of the quaint area, and they have even fallen victim to a number of thefts after tourists couldn’t resist taking the novelty sign away with them.

After deciding that enough is quite literally f*cking enough, the Austrian village has announced that as of January 1, 2021, the village will be renamed to the much less amusing title of Fugging.

Advert 10

‘I can confirm that the village is being renamed,’ Andrea Holzner, mayor of Tarsdorf, the regional daily Oberösterreichische Nachrichten (OOeN), as per The Guardian.

‘I really don’t want to say anything more – we’ve had enough media frenzy about this in the past,’ she added, in the midst of another media frenzy.

Austrian Village Named F*cking Decides To Change Name After Unwanted Attention Wikimedia Commons

F*cking is a quaint little village, which contains just 32 houses and is home to around 100 residents. Its locals known are as ‘F*ckingers,’ who have ‘had enough of visitors and their bad jokes.’

Advert 10

The first time the unusual name was documented appears to be on a map from 1825, however some experts believe it dates all the way back to the 11th century.

It was first brought to the English-speaking world’s attention shortly after the second World War, when British and American soldiers were based near Salzberg.

It won’t come as much of a surprise that the village is most popular among lewd-mouthed Brits.

‘The Germans all want to see Mozart’s house in Salzburg; the Americans want to see where The Sound of Music was filmed; the Japanese want Hitler’s birthplace in Braunau; but for the British, it’s all about F*cking,’ a local tour guide explained, as per The Mirror.

Advert 10

Fugging hell, we really do love a profanity, don’t we?