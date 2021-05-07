Authorities Seize Radioactive Chernobyl Apple Vodka

PA Images/Chernobyl Spirit Company

Ukrainian authorities have siezed 1,500 bottles of the Chernobyl produced alcoholic drink Atomik, but it’s unclear why.

In 1986, a nuclear explosion took place in Chernobyl that left the surrounding area uninhabitable and has paused most exports because of continued radiation. While many people would want to avoid the produce of Chernobyl, some are tempted by an alcoholic drink.

Atomik is an apple vodka produced by the Chernobyl Spirit Company. The producers of the product claim that it is the first commercial product from the region since the 1986 nuclear disaster. However, shipping the product has proved difficult.

Ukrainian authorities seized 1,500 bottles of the drink on March 19 and took it to the Kyiv Prosecutor’s office. The UK-based company that has created the drink is now waiting to see why this has happened and what the outcome of the situation will be.

Professor Jim Smith, who spent years studying Chernobyl with Ukrainian colleagues before setting up the Chernobyl Spirit Company, has given some insight into the confusion. Smith noted that ‘It seems that they [Ukranian authorities] are accusing us of using forged Ukrainian excise stamps.’

Smith went on to tell BBC News, ‘this doesn’t make sense since the bottles are for the UK market and are clearly labelled with valid UK excise stamps.’

Naturally, many will be concerned about possible radiation rather than the appropriate stamps on the product. Fortunately, the team behind the product does not present a danger to drinkers. A study found that an Atomik vodka martini is ‘no more radioactive than any other vodka’ came after years of research.

The team have worked in the abandoned 4,000 square kilometre Chernobyl exclusion zone and undertook a range of studies including the growth of experimental crops. The apple-based spirit that the Chernobyl Spirit Company now sells comes from the Narodichi district, which is just outside the exclusion zone where agricultural development is highly restricted.

In an effort to give back to the community in the area, the company intends to give some of its profits back to those in the surrounding area. Predictably, these kinds of plans have been put on hold while shipments have been stopped.

The Kyiv prosecutor’s office has yet to comment on the situation. Despite this, the team at the Chernobyl Spirit Company are hopeful business will resume.

Dr Gennady Laptev, one of the company’s co-owners said, ‘We hope this issue can be resolved so that we can continue our work trying to help people affected by the devastating social and economic impacts Chernobyl had on communities.’

