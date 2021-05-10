Autistic Woman Allegedly Kicked Out Of Theme Park By Police Because Shorts ‘Too Small’

Bailey Breedlove/Facebook

A Colorado mother says she was forced to leave a theme park because her shorts were ‘too small’.

Bailey Breedlove visited Frontier City, a theme park operated by Six Flags in Oklahoma, with her family on April 30. Towards the end of the day, one of the park’s police officers shouted at her daughter for rolling down a hill on her Heelys.

However, officers then confronted Bailey herself, taking issue with the length of her shorts despite nothing in the park’s rules pertaining to such clothing.

In a Facebook post, Bailey explained the ‘traumatising’ incident. Her family’s day started off as all theme park trips do: it was expensive, but they were ‘having fun, enjoying rides and spending money on what we thought was going to be a great vacation spot in Oklahoma City.’

After her daughter was yelled at for her Heelys, the female police officer ‘proceeded to follow me and grabbed my arm to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were too short,’ Bailey wrote.

‘I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers. She followed me yelling and calling for backup. Then your incompetent manager showed up and began body shaming me. I was told I needed to go buy new shorts which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don’t want to,’ she continued.

When Bailey agreed to buy some new shorts so they’d leave her family alone, the officer and manager accused her of criminal trespassing. ‘I was then pushed and escorted toward the entrance. Accepting this, we were about to leave and were blocked by your female officer from leaving and she pulled out her cuffs and demanded my ID,’ Bailey explained.

The family asked for ‘probably cause’ and were simply told, ‘Because they are the police… at this point we started recording so we do have video of the unlawful tactics. They wouldn’t provide us with badge numbers and I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts,’ she wrote.



In the short clip, you can see Bailey’s 11-year-old daughter becoming quite emotional about the ordeal. ‘Your policies are vague and confusing and the way you body shame and discriminate is unlawful. I paid a lot of money at your park for our family vacation and I believe I deserve a refund for the trauma caused to my family over a pair of shorts on a hot day,’ she continued.

Bailey has pledged to not let it go, having contacted Oklahoma police – who have since confirmed it wasn’t one of their officers, but will continue to investigate – in addition to her attorney.

While she has a five-year ban from the park, she wrote she’ll ‘not be returning to any of your parks if this is how you treat woman and law abiding citizens and visitors. You should be ashamed with yourselves.’