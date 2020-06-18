Award-Winning Black Porn Star Jason Thomas Speaks Out About Racism In Industry Jam Press

An award-winning black porn star has opened up about how racism and the fetishisation of black men affects those working within the industry.

Jason Thomas, who goes by the name Jason Luv, served as a sniper in the Marine Corps for seven years before being scouted by a porn producer while on a modelling shoot.

He has since gone on to star alongside some of the best-known female porn stars, with his videos having been viewed more than 650 million times, and he now has his own production company where he works behind the camera.

Jason Luv porn star

Jason grew up in a poor household in Lafayette, Louisiana, but worked tirelessly at school to improve his circumstances. He described himself as a ‘nerd’ and a ‘sports obsessive’, saying he didn’t actually have sex until he was about 18 years old, but his ‘strong competitive urge’ has helped him become one of the best in the business.

During his time in the industry Jason has been awarded ‘Best Male Newcomer, Best Foreign Scene, Best Boy/Girl, Girl Scene, Best C*ck, Fan Favourite, Best-Directed Scene, Oral Specialist, Best Video Series, Hottest Male… the list goes on’.

Jason Luv holding award

While the 35-year-old has had success in the job, he explained that racial fetishisation and racism can have a big impact on stars, affecting their pay, their fanbase and even their personal relationships.

He said:

The pay for guys at the top levels is about $1000-$2000 per scene. For girls that do interracial porn that can be tripled or even 10 times more. That’s because having sex with a black guy is seen as a fetish, and the girls who do shoots with black guys lose a lot of white fans. A lot of their parents also get angered with them and disown them.

Jason Luv shirtless on car

It’s incredibly offensive for people to refuse to watch or even interact with porn stars just because they’ve chosen to do a scene with a black person, though when asked if he ever feels fetishised or ‘treated like a piece of meat’ by his industry, Jason said: ‘Bottom line is I do have a BBC [big black c*ck], and that’s what gets me paid.’

The star implied that he finds the silver lining in the situation, adding: ‘I just laugh to the bank.’

While there may be some people who don’t agree with his scenes, Jason said it’s ‘awesome’ knowing ‘guys all around the world patent their sex game on [him]’.

Jason Luv on beach

He admitted he’s been told on numerous occasions that he taught men ‘how to make their girlfriend or wives c*m’, and explained that to be the best ‘means having the best chemistry between stars’, adding: ‘Everyone tends to hook up within the [porn star] circle.’

Jason opted to make a move from being on camera after meeting his current wife last year, and deciding he should ‘move onto bigger projects and maximize [his] image’.

He saw an opening in working with male models and ‘getting them the exposure needed to make the same or even more than female content creators’, and set up his own company, Fliqq, which aims to nurture up-and-coming talent.