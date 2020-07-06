Baby Born Holding Mum's Failed Contraceptive Coil CEN/@khoasan2BVDKQT

A newborn in Vietnam was born in a glorious display of irony as he came out holding his mum’s failed contraceptive coil.

There are all sorts of contraceptives available these days, but they’re not always foolproof, as the 34-year-old mother in this story will be able to testify.

Two years ago, the woman had an intrauterine device, also known as an IUD or coil, inserted in an effort to stop herself getting pregnant. The contraceptive is a small, T-shaped plastic and copper device which is put into the womb and which releases copper to stop the user getting pregnant.

However, before long the surprised woman learned that the procedure had been futile, as she had fallen pregnant regardless.

She gave birth in Hai Phong International Hospital in the city of Hai Phong in northern Vietnam, where she welcomed her new son and the new brother to her two existing children.

The youngster was healthy, weighing 3.2kg (7lb), but his arrival was made particularly unusual by the fact that he brought a souvenir out with him – his mother’s failed IUD.

Newborn baby holding IUD CEN/@khoasan2BVDKQT

Photos show the newborn clutching the device tightly in his fist, as if it was a precious reminder of his time spent in the womb.

Obstetrician Tran Viet Phuong said the baby was delivered holding the IUD, telling local media the scene was so unusual he decided to snap a picture.

He commented:

After delivery, I thought him holding the device was interesting… I never thought it would receive so much attention.

Newborn baby pictured next to mum's failed IUD CEN/@khoasan2BVDKQT

Pictures were shared online, where the baby’s makeshift toy caught the attention of hundreds of internet users.

Phuong suspects the IUD may have been moved from its original position while in the womb, in turn becoming an ineffective form of contraception and allowing the mother to become pregnant.

When inserted correctly, IUDs are more than 99% effective and can last for five to 10 years. The copper released makes it more difficult for sperm to reach an egg and survive, and it can also prevent a fertilised egg from being able to implant itself.

Newborn baby holding mum's failed IUD CEN/@khoasan2BVDKQT

Of course, while this all works in theory, it’s not always the same story in real life. The newborn’s mum might want to consider an alternative, or additional, method of contraception in the future, though I’m sure her new son will bring the family lots of joy.

If his arrival is anything to go by, it certainly looks like he’ll bring a lot of laughter to the world.