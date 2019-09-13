Baby Born On 9/11 Weighing 9Lbs 11Oz At 9:11PM

ABC13

A baby was born this week at precisely 9:11pm on September 11, weighing in at nine pounds 11 ounces.

The baby, named Christina Malone-Brown, was born at the Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Tennessee.

Happy parents Cametrione and Justin Brown said: ‘We have a true nine-eleven baby’. According to the parents, ‘the doctor was so excited,’ calling the coincidental numbers and dates ‘crazy’.

Of course, a date so significant in American and global history will always be remembered, though Cametrione and Justin said the birth of their daughter brings ‘a piece of joy [to] a day that’s so tragic and still hurts’.

Speaking about the coincidence, patient care coordinator Rachel Laughlin told ABC13:

I’ve never seen it in 38 years. It just makes her an even more special little girl than she already is.

Cametrione was taken into the delivery room at around 8.50pm, and Christina was delivered via caesarean section just 21 minutes later.

While one miracle baby was being born on September 11, another mum-to-be was having a 24-week scan for her own bundle of joy.

However, 17-year-old Iyanna Carrington could not have expected the terrifying grin that would greet her from inside her very own womb as Iyanna’s midwife revealed the baby was a little girl, and gave her a tantalising look at her daughter’s ‘beautiful face’.

As the midwife continued to scan Iyanna’s baby bump, there emerged a ‘demon-like’ face staring back at them.

Iyanna later shared the hilariously nightmarish scan to Facebook, joking how she,’loved the devil baby so much already’.

Iyanna said:

I’d never seen anything like it. I was going to see whether she was a boy or girl. I love this devil baby so much already. They showed her face and she looked normal, then the nurse confirmed she was girl, but I knew that deep down already. Then they put it back on her face and she was just looking right at me like that. I said ‘she looks like a ghost’ in the doctor’s office and the doctor said ‘yeah, that’s very [normal]’. She looked a bit crazy.

The mum-to-be added:

Most babies hide from the camera. She looked towards straight at me and she scared me a bit because the room was dark. I don’t know why she looked like that. Some people from the internet thought she was fake, but that’s my real life baby there.

Congratulations to Iyanna and dad Raleek on the dawn of their adorable little demon, and to Cametrione and Justin.

