Baby Name ‘Karen’ Is At Its Least Popular In 90 Years, Experts Say

In recent months, Karen has become somewhat of a pariah. Well, the name has anyway, with many using it as a way to describe entitled, obnoxious – and sometimes racist – middle-aged white women.

Don’t ask me why the name ‘Karen’ took the fall for this, instead of something like Susan, or Catherine, or hell, even Lucy, because I honestly couldn’t tell you. Regardless, it seems the name is here to stay in all its manager-summoning glory.

It might not come as too much of a surprise, then, that as a baby name ‘Karen’ is at its least popular in 90 years, with new parents choosing not to brand their newborns with what is potentially the most notorious name of 2020.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the news recently with its annual list of the most popular baby names across America, on which ‘Karen’ was nowhere to be seen – at least towards the popular end, anyway.

Names like Olivia, Emma, Ava, Sophia and Isabella continue to be fan-favourites for girls while Karen continued to fall, dropping from the 637th most popular name for girls in 2018 to the 660th most popular in 2019. This is a dramatic drop from being in 557th place back in 2017.

If you take a closer look at the data, you’ll see the name Karen has been steadily dropping in popularity over the past 10 years, with last year’s ranking marking its lowest standing since 1930.

And considering the data for 2020 hasn’t even been released yet, I can imagine we’ll be seeing an even greater drop in popularity this time next year.

Yikes. Sorry, Karen.