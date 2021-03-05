Baby Protects Twin From ‘Stranger’ After Dad Shaves For First Time

@jonathannormoyle1/TikTok

An adorable video of two young twins has gone viral after one attempted to protect the other from an apparent stranger.

Earlier this week, TikTok user Jonathan Normoyle decided to shave for the first time in a while, after his two twin daughters had already got used to seeing him with more hair.

As they’re too young to really grasp the concept of a haircut or beard trim, the twins were left baffled when they were approached by a man who had the face of their dad, but not his hair. It’s very possible that, in their young eyes, Jonathan was some kind of strange, bald monster who’d stolen their precious father’s face.

Check out their reaction here:

In the video, one of the twins can be seen staring at Jonathan in utter confusion, probably trying to figure out what the hell was going on. He soon caught the attention of the other twin, who continued staring while the first glanced over at the person behind the camera for reassurance.

Jonathan seemed to try and gain the trust of his daughters by speaking to them, but the fact their father’s voice was coming from the hairless man only served to make the twins more distressed, and it wasn’t long before one started crying.

The father reached his arms out to comfort his daughter, but her sister wasn’t about to let the stranger harm her precious sibling and so reached out her arm in a protective move, making sure her sister didn’t leave her side on the sofa.

With Jonathan still offering out his arms to the children, the protective sibling made her cautiousness clear as she broke into tears, too. Though the young girls evidently weren’t interested in being friends with the bald man, Jonathan found the whole situation entirely amusing as he could be seen laughing while trying to win over his daughters.

Sharing the video online, he wrote: ‘I shaved for the first time in a while and my girls did not like it.’

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to have taken too long for the twins to recognise that it really was their dad behind the baldness, and a video posted a couple of days later showed one of his daughters happily sitting on his shoulders, cradling his stubble-covered head.

Jonathan’s video received millions of views on TikTok, and has since been shared on Twitter where it garnered comments from amused viewers who praised the protective sister’s bravery.