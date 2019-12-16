Baby Yoda Was The Most Popular Baby Of 2019

Disney/LucasFilm

2019 was full of famous babies; from the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first born child, to the fourth addition to the Kardashian-West family, but the question is who was the most popular?

Well, according to Google’s ‘Year in Search 2019’, Baby Yoda was actually the most searched baby – sorry Archie – which is pretty amazing seeing as Baby Yoda only came to screens last month.

Whilst the rankings were only for searches in the US, I’m sure Baby Yoda would have been pretty high up in the UK rankings too; I mean, he’s too cute not to love, even as a non-Star Wars watcher.

The Mandalorian only premiered on November 12, while Psalm West and the royal baby were born waaaaay back in May, just going to show Baby Yoda’s super intense popularity.

The second most popular baby was found to be Baby Shark, the famously and hideously annoying song that children and babies appear to love.

Despite initially being uploaded to YouTube in 2016, the repetitive song is still extremely popular today, with the video for “Baby Shark Dance” having 2.2 billion views, supposedly making it one of the top 25 most-viewed videos in YouTube history.

Moving swiftly on, third in line for the throne was the ‘royal baby’ (see what I did there?) – also known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor or Baby Sussex – who was born May 6th. Baby Archie arrived just under a year after his parents, Prince Harry and Megan Markle, tied the knot at Windsor Castle in 2018.

In 4th place was Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West’s fourth child, Pslam West, born just four days after Prince Archie. Psalm was born via surrogacy, similar to his older sister Chicago, after Kim’s fertility issues made it difficult for her to conceive naturally following the birth of her first two children; North and Saint West.

Following the fictional and famous names, fifth in line was surprisingly Cardi B’s baby, Kulture. Kulture, who’s father is rapper Offset, was actually born in October 2018 making it unanticipated that she would make it so high up in the 2019 baby search rankings.

Other categories Google looked at were athletes, actors, news, people and general searches, as well with the top search being for ‘Disney Plus’, of course.

