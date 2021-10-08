Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy

tasteleicester/Patron/Instagram

It’s a dark day for fans of coffee and tequila as Bacardi is bringing production to an end on one of its much-loved products.

Coffee can be a dangerous enough drink in itself, if you have enough of it, but mix it with alcohol and you can find yourself walking around with a whole new kind of buzz.

While the espresso martini isn’t to everyone’s tastes, it’s a classic cocktail for combining coffee with alcohol, which is why Bacardi likely found so many fans with its coffee-infused tequila.

Patrón XO Cafe, a 35% abv liqueur infused with a kick of coffee, is often offered as a shot in pubs and bars across the UK and for some can be used as a quick-fire way to start the night.

In spite of its fanbase, Bacardi, which owns Patrón Spirits International AG, has decided to cease production of Patrón XO Cafe across the globe.

Patrón Tequila President and COO Mauricio Vergara explained the decision to The Grocer, saying the business wants to focus instead ‘on growing and protecting production and supply of our core super and ultra-premium tequilas’.

The company’s ‘top priority’ is the production of its Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, Patrón Añejo and ‘other Patrón super and ultra premium variants’, according to Vergara, though the announcement has not been welcomed by fans of Patrón XO Cafe.

Responding to the news on Twitter, one person wrote: ‘I’m not being dramatic when I say this is the worst day of my life’

Another addressed Bacardi directly, tagging the company and writing: ‘@BACARDI why would you stop making Patron XO Cafe?!?!?!?! Are you STOOOPID?!’

In spite of the decision to remove Patron XO Cafe from its range, Vergara has insisted it is an ‘incredibly exciting time to be in the tequila business’, saying, ‘We are thrilled to see consumer demand for tequila continuing to explode around the world.’

He continued, ‘Tequila is seeing rapid growth and incredible momentum – not just in the United States, but it is the second fastest-growing category in value across the globe.’

A drinks industry source cited by The Grocer has suggested the decision to discontinue the drink comes down to ‘a simple question of profit’, adding, ‘Because it’s not obvious to the consumer what [the drink] is, it will take a lot to investment to scale. Without scale it’ll be a very small profit contributor and not worth the effort.’

I imagine there’s a lot of devastated, coffee-infused tequila fans out there who would argue it absolutely is worth the effort, but for now it seems they better stock up on the drink while they can.