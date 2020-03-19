Baked Bean Fanatic Thinks His Small Penis Is Hurting His Love Life Caters

Captain Beany, the UK’s greatest and most eccentric baked bean fanatic, is looking for love. Lately, however, both his obsession and below-average penis have made it difficult.

Baked beans are a national treasure. Heinz, Branston, HP, even supermarkets’ own brand will do. You can pop them on toast, baked potatoes, alongside waffles or just about any other dinner (looking at you, turkey dinosaurs and smiley faces).

But for the superhero formerly known as Barry Kirk, now officially Captain Beany, they’re his lifeblood, practically a religion at this point. However, in his quest for a partner, not everyone is quite so full of beans.

Captain Beany Caters

The 65-year-old from Port Talbot, Wales, recently signed up to Dinky One – a brand-new dating website specifically for those with below-average members (the Captain measures at 4.5cm, so only a centimetre-and-a-half below average).

Captain Beany said: ‘I’m hoping there’s someone out there who will fall for my full blown personality and not for my half-baked weany!’

Captain Beany Caters

The new service has surged in popularity, with more than 30,000 people already signed up. As the founder of Dinky One, David Minns, explained – it’s in response to the growing pressure ‘on all genders to confirm to ideals set by TV, film and even porn’.

He added:

The adult entertainment industry only casts males with well over average sized penises. In addition, adverts on major porn sites advertise dubious products to increase penis size. All of this makes a man already insecure about his size even more self conscious. Some men are big, some average and some below average. Dinky One lets smaller men date people outside their circle of friends with the safety that everyone using the site is fully aware. Members can focus on shared interests and get on with dating.

The Captain’s baked bean journey really kicked off in 1991, when he legally changed his name by deed poll to his superhero title. Since then, the ‘Planet Beanus’ native has devoted himself to fundraising and welcoming the public to Captain Beany’s Baked Bean Museum Of Excellence.

Captain Beany Caters

Captain Beany was also the former leader of the NMBP (New Millennium Bean Party), which managed to topple UKIP by more than 60 votes in 2010 (however, the party has since been de-registered).

Speaking Wales Online in 2018, he said: ‘What has kept me going is my passion for running. You could say I’m a runner bean. I’m always into crazy stunts. If you look at the top of my head, I’ve had that tattooed for charity.’ His charity efforts have raised well over £100,000.

His wacky accomplishments include the ‘VACUUM-A-THON’, in which he pushed a hoover for 13 miles during Cardiff’s half-marathon in 2013, as well as managing to push a tin of Sainsbury’s beans for a whole mile in just four-and-a-half hours. He also spent 100 hours in a bath of beans, because why not?

His tenor as Captain Beany has seen him win awards, such as first prize at the Great British Eccentric 2009 Awards, as well as nabbing an invite to a garden party at Buckingham Palace – on order of the Queen, no less.

Spider-Man has web-slinging, Superman can fly, Batman has gadgets and the Batmobile – what superpower does Captain Beany have? Heinz-sight, obviously!