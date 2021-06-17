unilad
Baker Fined For Refusing To Make Transgender Transition Cake

by : Daniel Richardson on : 17 Jun 2021 19:46
PA Images/Pixabay

A Colorado baker has been fined for refusing to make a cake marking a customer’s gender transition.

Baker Jack Phillips, who owns Masterpiece Cakeshop, came under fire back in 2018 after managing to achieve a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

However, it wasn’t long before Phillips landed himself in hot water again. This time, the baker refused to create a cake that was pink on the inside and blue on the outside for a trans woman’s birthday celebration.

Transgender Cake (PA Images)PA Images

The woman who asked for the cake, Autumn Scardina, argued the cake she requested to be made to celebrate her transition, and birthday, was met with a refusal to sell a product. In the instance with the same-sex couple, Phillips had argued the message was against his beliefs. But it seems this case is focused simply on the refusal to sell a product to a transgender person.

Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones ruled that Phillips had discriminated against Scardina and noted:

The anti-discrimination laws are intended to ensure that members of our society who have historically been treated unfairly, who have been deprived of even the every-day right to access businesses to buy products, are no longer treated as ‘others.’

As a result, Phillips has been ordered to pay the maximum fine for a violation of Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act, which is $500 (USD). Naturally, representatives of the baker have rejected the ruling although it is unclear whether more action will be taken.

bakery (PA Images)PA Images

The general counsel of the group representing Phillips, Alliance Defending Freedom counsel, Kristen Waggoner stated:

In this case, an activist attorney demanded Jack create custom cakes in order to ‘test’ Jack and ‘correct the errors’ of his thinking, and the activist even threatened to sue Jack again if the case is dismissed for any reason.

Radical activists and government officials are targeting artists like Jack because they won’t promote messages on marriage and sexuality that violate their core convictions.

Scardina’s attorney, John McHugh, has stated that the case is not just about this particular incident but about the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, ‘This is about a business that is open to the public that simply says to an entire class of people in the community that your identity, who you are, is something that is objectional.’

