Bakery Driver Praised For Handing Out Loaves Of Bread To Trapped-In Motorists

@hsfamilyofbakeries/Instagram

A Maryland bakery driver teamed up with a couple to hand out free loaves of bread to motorists stuck in a gridlock.

Ron Hill, a driver for the Schmidt Baking Company, was one of many people stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia earlier this week as a result of icy conditions, snow and broken-down vehicles blocking lanes. For around 50 miles, the standstill lasted more than a day.

As he sat in his truck, he was approached by John Noe and Casey Holihan, a couple en route to North Carolina who decided to take action. Thanks to their efforts, more than 50 cars full of people didn’t go hungry as they were stranded.

Hill explained to Baltimore Magazine, ‘I’m a believer. I was in the back of my truck praying and reading my word yesterday morning. It was overwhelming. I was weeping and didn’t understand why. I was thinking, ‘Should I go in the back of this truck, start handing out bread, and catch the weight later?’’

‘As I was sitting at the steering wheel thinking about it, I saw a lady walk up to the side of my truck,’ he added, at which point he met Casey.

Recounting the story on Facebook, Casey described it as ‘one of the kindest moments’ she’d ever witnessed. ‘After almost 21 hours of being stuck on 95 South, sleeping here over night, not having access to food or water, and all of the nearest towns being out of power we were tired, frustrated, and hungry,’ she wrote.

‘Many of the people stuck out here had small children, were elderly, had pets in the car, and hadn’t eaten in almost a whole day. We reached out to Schmidt Baking Company and begged them to open their truck that was stuck out here with us.’

They managed to get in touch with Chuck Paterakis, the company’s co-owner and senior vice president of transportation. Fortunately, he fully supported their idea.

‘We didn’t think it would actually work, but less then 20 minutes later we got an incredible surprise. We received a personal call from the owner of the company Chuck who contacted the driver. This driver Ron Hill opened the back of the truck and with the help of some people close by passed out bread to more than 50 cars who were all incredibly thankful,’ Casey wrote.

The Schmidt Baking Company praised Hill and the couple for having ‘hearts as big as a bread bowl’, while Paterakis said, ‘It proves there is goodness in the world… I just wish we could have supplied them some butter or peanut butter, too.’