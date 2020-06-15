Bali Plans To Welcome Tourists Back In October Pexels/charlieandlauren_/Instagram

If you’re anything like me, then you’re already wistfully skimming through Airbnb, daydreaming your way through the long, lockdown evenings as you consider all the places you long to jet off to.

Advert

There are, of course, perhaps few places on Earth more heavenly than Bali, a beautiful Indonesian island, which has long been a beloved backpacking destination for those looking for a piece of paradise on Earth.

For those of us stuck at home in the UK drizzle, the serene beaches of Bali may well still feel another world away. However, it might not be too at all until you’re feeling the white sands of Nusa Dua between your toes.

Bali Needpix

As reported by Reuters, Bali could well reopen to tourists by October, on account of the island having been able to effectively control the coronavirus outbreak.

Advert

As of May 15, Bali had clocked up 343 reported coronavirus cases and four fatalities, a far lower death rate compared with 16,496 cases and 1,076 deaths throughout the entire archipelago.

By June 15, as reported by the MailOnline, there had been a recorded 741 coronavirus cases in Bali, including 474 recoveries and six fatalities.

At the time of writing, authorities in Bali remain confident that they will be welcoming overseas visitors from October onwards.

Bali PxHere

Bali’s economy is largely dependent on tourism, which has of course taken a severe hit this year due to the widespread restrictions put in place to control the ongoing global health crisis.

Bali’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 1.14% on-year in the period between January and March, compared with a national expansion of 2.97% GDP.

Overseas tourists travelling to Indonesia plummeted by over 60% in March, when compared with the year-earlier. Meanwhile, arrivals from China slid by more than 97%.

Bali FreeIMG

Advert

As per ABC News, just four international flights arrived and departed from the airport on April 1, a full 95% less than there had been on that very same day the previous year.

Bali is an extremely popular holiday destination amongst Australians, with over 1.3 million Aussies travelling to Bali in 2019. This year however, it’s been a very different story.

Speaking with ABC News back in April, tour guide Mangku Nyoman Kandia said:

The coronavirus has collapsed the Balinese economy … it’s been a steep drop since [mid-March] when social-distancing measures were put in place.

[Economically] it’s currently much worse than the Bali bombings and the Mount Agung eruptions.

Lockdown restrictions in Bali have slowly begun lifting in recent days, with restaurants and shopping centres starting to reopen three months after the island’s very first coronavirus case.