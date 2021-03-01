unilad
Baltimore Guy Who Dropped Out Of University Donates $20 Million 40 Years Later

by : Julia Banim on : 01 Mar 2021 17:43
A Baltimore man who dropped out of university for financial reasons has now donated $20 million 40 years later – the biggest donation the college has ever received.

After enrolling as a business student at Morgan State College – now known as Morgan State University – back in 1961, Calvin Tyler was forced to drop out after two years as he was unable to afford to continue his studies.

Tyler then went on to take a job as a UPS driver, becoming one of the first 10 UPS drivers in Baltimore, and rose through the ranks of the company to become senior vice president of operations. Following his retirement in 1998, Tyler ended up joining the company’s board of directors.

You can find out more about this story in the following news clip:

Tyler and his wife, Tina, previously donated $5 million to the university back in 2016, as per CBS Baltimore, intended to support for select, need-based students living in the city.

However, following the financial difficulties faced by students and their families over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the generous couple felt ‘compelled to expand their giving’.

Tyler explained:

My wife and I have become keenly aware of the effect that the pandemic has had on a number of young people trying to get an education [and] we have the resources to help a lot of young people.

This is why we are increasing our commitment at Morgan; we want to have more full tuition scholarships offered to young people so that they can graduate from college and enter the next stage of their life debt free.

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson said:

Morgan is so proud to call this son and daughter of the great City of Baltimore our own, and through their historic giving, the doors of higher education will most certainly be kept open for generations of aspiring leaders whose financial shortfalls may have kept them from realizing their academic dreams.

For public institutions, like Morgan, our charitable alumni are testaments to the legacy we collectively uphold, and the Tylers’ generosity over the years, culminating with this transformative commitment, is a remarkable example of altruism with great purpose. We are forever indebted to the Tylers.

The $20 million committed by the Tylers will go to The Calvin and Tina Tyler Endowed Scholarship Fund, an established endowed scholarship fund.

Established back in 2002, the fund initially offered full tuition need-based scholarships to students based in Baltimore but has since grown to benefit students from further afield.

