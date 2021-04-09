unilad
Bank Robber Escapes Arrest Because Witnesses Too Distracted By His ‘Ugly Tie’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Apr 2021 15:56
Bank Robber Escapes Arrest Because Witnesses Too Distracted By His 'Ugly Tie'

A robber managed to get away with his crimes after witnesses were unable to identify him due to his ugly tie.

Apparently witnesses were too distracted by the tie and couldn’t recall anything else about his appearance. Either the robber was a genius, or just genuinely had bad fashion sense and got a lucky break.

The man, who is believed to have been in his 20s, went into a bank in the German town of Bad Soden-Salmünster on Tuesday, April 6, and told the bank’s cashier to hand over the money.



As per 9gag, the police report stated that the suspect had been carrying a pistol during the ordeal, but beyond that the only other thing witnesses could point out about the man was the ‘lurid 1980s-style tie’ he was wearing.

The lack of information witnesses have been able to provide has left the authorities with limited resources to try and locate the culprit. With this in mind, the police believe the ugly tie could have been a distraction technique all along.

A police spokesman told Der Speigel, ‘He did it cleverly. Everyone focused on the ugly tie and didn’t pay attention to his face.’



Discussing the situation, one person online joked, ‘Imagine he did this NOT on purpose and it was just his favourite tie and now he’s sad because everyone mocks it’. Someone else said, ‘I hope I’m not the only one that unironically likes those ties.’

The guy’s plan appears to have worked because as of yesterday, April 8, police were still yet to find him.

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

