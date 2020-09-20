Bar In Norway Where Polar Bears Look Through The Window Goes On Sale
Many of us enjoy a cold pint, and you probably can’t get much colder than the pints at Svalbar.
One of the most northerly pubs on Earth, Svalbar is located in Longyearbyen, Norway, just 650 miles from the North Pole. It is so far north that polar bears have been known to have a cheeky peek through the window – although they don’t get served.
Now, Svalbar, which has been keeping locals and tourists refreshed for 10 years, is up for sale, and can be yours for €1 million (£900,000).
Owner John-Einar Lockert told the Mail Online:
You must like excitement and have a good portion of adventurous spirit to run a bar on Svalbard. It is an exciting place to run a bar and we have a flourishing night-life and culture scene.
The bar is located on a route that’s patrolled by polar bears, and they have previously expressed interest in the popular local watering hole.
John-Einar revealed:
The polar bear came to the bar last year, during the night. He walked past the bar and looked in the window.
It was a cold night and he was probably looking for a warm place to have something to eat. He could smell the food.
It was lucky that we were closed. Everyone is welcome in the bar, but the polar bears must stay outside.
Those wanting to live in the area will reportedly need to have certain skills, including being able to shoot a gun as protection against polar bears, as well the ability to ride a snowmobile, which is the only way to get about during the long, dark winter months.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Longyearbyen, north, Norway, Now, Polar Bears, Svalbar