Barack Obama Admits He Has A Secret Instagram, Now Everyone Wants To Find It obamawhitehouse/Instagram

Former US President Barack Obama has a secret Instagram. The game is afoot.

Obama took to Twitter in a recent video to urge young people to vote in November’s presidential election. Amid the usual, quotable adages on the importance of having your say, the 59-year-old dropped a curious bombshell.

While discussing the several observations he’s made on social media culture, he noted he’d been enjoying the Renegade challenge on his ‘finsta’. In other words, Barack Obama has a secret Instagram account. Naturally, an immediate hunt kicked off.

Obama uploaded the ATTN video on Wednesday, September 16, writing: ‘Over the last few months, I’ve learned a thing or two from the young people in our country. I figured I would return the favor by sharing with you how to make a plan to vote in this upcoming election.’

Firstly, he says: ‘Over the past few months, I’ve learned a thing or two from young people about how to quarantine successfully. You’ve taught me how to make a mean sourdough starter.’ He then holds up the jar, adding: ‘And it looks awful.’

He continues: ‘You showed me the Renegade Challenge – great name by the way – which I’ve been enjoying on my finsta.’ Obama’s Secret Service codename is also Renegade.

One user wrote: ‘What I got from this is that President Obama has a finsta and I /MUST/ know what’s on it.’ Another tweeted: ‘Biggest headline of the day: Barack Obama has a finsta.’

A third wrote: ‘Absolutely did not have Barack Obama saying finsta on my 2020 bingo card but here we are.’ A fourth commented: ‘If anyone knows Barack Obama’s finsta handle pls tell me… I want to see this man do the Renegade.’

Obama goes on to address the serious stakes in the upcoming election: ‘For your lives, for your futures and your planet.’

In a dig at Donald Trump, who’s repeatedly undercut the legitimacy of this year’s vote, he added:

Now, there are a lot of people out there trying to confuse and mislead you about this election. They’re trying to make you cynical. They are trying to get you to believe your vote doesn’t matter. Do not let them do that. Our democracy is a precious thing and it’s up to all of us to protect it.

During August’s Democratic National Convention, Obama slammed Trump, saying he’s had ‘no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves’.

The US Presidential Election takes place on November 3. In the meantime, register to vote, continue to educate yourself… and then join the search for Obama’s finsta.