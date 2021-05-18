Barack Obama Admits There Are Some Things He ‘Can’t Tell You’ About Aliens

CBS/US Deparment of Defense

We’d all like to think the President of the United States knows what really goes on at Area 51, and according to Barack Obama, there are some things about aliens he just ‘can’t tell you’.

The former POTUS made the revelations during last night’s broadcast, May 17, of The Late Late Show with James Corden while virtually taking part from his home.

While he didn’t give much away, Obama did reveal that when he came into office in 2009, he asked if there was a secret lab he needed to know about that was hiding alien information.

Speaking to Corden, he teased, ‘When it comes to aliens, there’s some things I just can’t tell you on air.’

The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

While Obama couldn’t tell us too much information, he did dish a little bit of juicy information.

When I came into office, I asked, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? They did a little bit of research and the answer is no, but what is true and I’m actually being serious here, is there are, there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern.

Obama further explained that there are people seriously investigating these sightings, but sadly he had ‘nothing to report to [us] today’.

He then deflected the serious questions and went on to joke that The Late Late Show’s bandleader Reggie Watts, who first raised the topic of aliens with the former POTUS, might be a ‘secret alien’ himself.

Poking fun at Watts, Obama said, ‘Remember in Men in Black, and so when he asks all these questions, he’s deflecting. Think about it. Do we know what he looks like behind those glasses? Right? I mean, his eyes might blink in the wrong direction?’

There have been hundreds of so-called UFO sightings in the US over the decades, one of which took place just off the coast of San Diego, California.

An air craft was spotted by the US Navy at the Combat Information Center (CIC), and video footage shows the object flying around before disappearing into the ocean. According to reports, a submarine was later sent to try to find the craft or its debris, but discovered nothing was there. The footage was taken nearly two years ago and still remains a mystery.

Next month, US intelligence agencies are set to share everything they know about UFOs with Congress.