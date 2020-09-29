Barack Obama Named Most Admired Man In The World PA Images

Former president Barack Obama has proved to be the most admired man in the world in a study consisting of 45,000 people from 42 countries and territories.

Obama won hearts during his time in the Oval Office from 2009-2017, and he’s only become more loved since. Whether for his values, his adoration for his wife Michelle, his bromance with Vice President Joe Biden or just his general personality, Obama is supported by people across the world, and his fans make sure to show it.

The poll, conducted by data firm YouGov, has been run every year since 2014, though this year’s study had the largest-ever number of interviewees.

YouGov asked participants whether they admire the figure at all, and then whether they are the figure the respondent admires the most. Each nation’s results in the global compilation are also weighted to represent the country’s population size.

Results showed that for the first time in the poll’s history, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was not at the top of list, having been deposed by Obama after six long years.

Gates didn’t fall too far though, slipping to second place. He was followed by Chinese president Xi Jinping in third place, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in fourth and Jackie Chan in fifth in the list of the top 20.

Obama placed far above the current president of the United States, with Donald Trump dropping one place to 15th.

Obama topped the global list in 22 of the 42 countries and territories surveyed, including the USA. Trump saw most success in the US, where he came in second place, as well as in South Africa and in Vietnam, where he placed third for both.

Trump only ranks ahead of Obama in one country: Russia. There, Trump placed eleventh, whereas Obama came in fifteenth.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears to have risen in people’s opinions over the past year, as he saw the greatest increase on the list, climbing four places from thirteenth to ninth.

Keanu Reeves was a new face on the men’s list and managed to swoop in at tenth place.

When it comes to the most admired women, Michelle Obama joins her husband at the top of the list, proving that the pair really are couple goals.

Rounding out the top five most admired women are Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez, respectively.

The study proves that Barack and Michelle Obama really are a force to be reckoned with – congrats to the ultimate power couple!