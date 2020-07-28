Barbados Is Officially Letting People Move There To Work Remotely For A Year
Many of us have had a good grumble about working from home during lockdown, our brains grappling with a new reality as we navigate an uneasy new world of awkward Zoom meetings and temperamental internet connections.
However, what if you could work remotely from beautiful Barbados for a year, basking in the Caribbean sunshine? A glorious ocean view would no doubt help to soothe the frustrations of Monday morning.
It may sound like a bit of a dream, but Barbados is indeed now accepting applications for its new 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp visa, which permits visitors to stay in the country for up to one year, working remotely.
In order to be in with a shot, applicants need to submit documents electronically, such as a copy of their passport or birth certificate.
The visa, which was announced by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley earlier this month, costs $2,000 for one visa, while a ‘family bundle’ will set you back $3,000. Visa-holders will not have to pay Barbados income tax during their stay.
The PM has written the following welcome message on the official visa website:
On behalf of our beautiful island of Barbados, I would like to extend a warm welcome to you. Although the COVID 19 pandemic has been a tremendous challenge to people around the world, we believe it has also opened up opportunities.
We recognise more people are working remotely, sometimes in very stressful conditions, with little option for vacation. Our new 12 month Barbados Welcome Stamp, a visa that allows you to relocate and work from one of the world’s most beloved tourism destinations.
We believe we have something very special to offer on this little rock we call Barbados. Our friendly people, professional services, commitment to education and importantly safety and security, all make Barbados an ideal place to live for both singles and families.
Thank you for considering making Barbados your new home.
As per a press release from Barbados Tourism Marketing, those from high-risk countries (more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases within the last seven days) are ‘strongly encouraged’ to get tested within 72 hours of their flight out.
Looking out at the rainy Manchester skies beyond my window, I for one am sorely tempted to fill in this application. Good luck to all those who decide to give it a go!
You can fill out an application form for yourself here
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Barbados, Barbados Welcome Stamp, Now, Remote Work, Remote working, Visa, Working From Home