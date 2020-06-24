Barcelona Opera Reopens With Concert For More Than 2,000 Houseplants

The Liceu, one of the largest and most important opera halls in the world, thus welcomes and leads a highly symbolic act that defends the value of art, music and nature as a letter of introduction to our return to activity.

This dialogue between the Teatre and the visual arts gives continuity to the artistic Liceu de les Arts project being implemented by Víctor Garcia de Gomar and will also be the prelude to the 2020/21 season, full of synergies and encounters between artistic disciplines.