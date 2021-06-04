BBC Reporter Caught Wearing Shorts During Live Broadcast In Embarrassing Video

BBC News

The UK saw the hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday, June 2, with temperatures reaching a high of 28.3°C in North London.

Most people would agree that kind of heat fits the definition of shorts weather, but that didn’t stop viewers of BBC News being surprised when they spotted news presenter Shaun Ley dressed in shorts and boat shoes while presenting a bulletin from his desk.

At the top of the show, it was impossible to tell anything was amiss, with Ley reading the headlines dressed in a shirt, tie and suit jacket. But a quick change in camera angle revealed that, below the desk, the presenter was ready to head to the beach, with viewers catching a quick glimpse of his bare legs as Ley carried on with the day’s top stories.

Check it out:

Viewers watching the late evening bulletin quickly took to social media to point out the gaffe, with one person tweeting a screenshot and asking, ‘Is BBC news reader Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out?’

Another joked, ‘I as a kid always thought newscasters weren’t wearing much from the waist down, now I have proof.’

The mistake has quickly come to capture the mood of the nation as it basks in the blazing sunshine, with Ley even making the front page of some tabloids.

Plenty of viewers have expressed sympathy for Ley’s decision, with one person writing, ‘Can’t say I blame him.’ Others pointed out that in the age of working from home, most people have perfected the smart shirt/sweatpants combo long before Ley brought his definition of smart casual to a national audience.

‘It’s only what everyone’s been doing for the past year on their zoom calls!’ one user tweeted.

Thankfully for Ley, it could have been much worse, as one American news presenter found out last year when he got his camera angles wrong during a live broadcast from his home during lockdown.

Good Morning America host Will Reeves was caught with his pants down, literally, when a wide shot revealed he was wearing nothing but his underwear below the waist.

Luckily, the presenter saw the funny side of the viral incident, and took to Twitter to write, ‘I have ARRIVED in the most hilariously mortifying way possible.’

Featured Image Credit: BBC News