Bear Grylls Says Prince George’s ‘Eyes Lit Up’ When He Fed Him Live Ants

PA Images/ITV

Bear Grylls has described how Prince George’s ‘eyes lit up’ after he ate a live ant while speaking with the British adventurer.

Young children have proven themselves willing to eat all sorts of weird and wonderful things, from Play-Doh to grass to sweet wrappers, and though he might be a royal, Prince George has made clear he’s no different.

Advert 10

The son of William and Kate probably has access to all sorts of exquisite meals at home, but he couldn’t resist chomping down on an ant while in the presence of Grylls, who is known to eat and drink whatever it takes to survive.

Hear the adventurer discuss the encounter below:

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain today, November 9, Grylls explained he’d crossed paths with the future king in August 2019 at the King’s Cup regatta; a three-day charity sailing race off the Isle of Wight.

Advert 10

The mother of the Duchess of Cambridge approached Grylls and asked if he’d come and say hello to George, who was six years old at the time, as he was a ‘big fan’ of his interactive Netflix show, You vs. Wild.

Grylls recalled ‘a stream of ants went across [George’s] feet’ while he was chatting with the young royal, prompting George to ‘look at [Grylls] with these amazing wide eyes’.

As eating an ant is probably the equivalent of having a piece of toast for Grylls, he decided to challenge George to give one a try, saying: ‘Come on, we’ve got to eat one’.

Pixabay

Advert 10

George responded, ‘really?’, indicating he’s not used to being told he can make a meal of the Earth’s creepy-crawlies, and together the pair each picked up an ant and popped it into their mouths, with the adventurer saying it was a ‘privilege to give the future king his first ant.’

He continued: ‘His eyes lit up as they do with anyone when they’re out in the wild and they face a few fears and they’ve overcome them, so good for him, what a little hero.’

For anyone who’s never joined Grylls and George in eating an ant, the host described the insects as ‘a little zingy’, but full of ‘Vitamin C’. I have to say it’s not enough to win me over, but it’s good to know that I’ll be in the company of a royal if I ever do find myself having to resort to such a meal.