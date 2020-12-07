Beatboxing Monk Wants To Change Perceptions Of Buddhism yochanting/Instagram

A Japanese Buddhist who creates music for meditation wants to change people’s perceptions of the religion.

Yogetsu Akasaka became a Buddhist in 2015 and now creates music for people to meditate to using nothing but his own voice and a loop pedal.

In the videos shared to Instagram and YouTube, Yogestu can be seen standing in front of a screen while wearing his Buddhist robes and standing behind his musical equipment. He’ll sometimes use instruments such as guitars or a Hang, too.

While you wouldn’t typically class beatboxing as particularly calming, Yogestu’s music can really be described as Zen. I’m not alone in thinking so either, as the 37-year-old boasts an impressive 86,800 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

yochanting/Instagram

Yogestu didn’t become a beatboxing monk to gain attention for himself, though. He told VICE that he does it because he still wanted to continue his love of music and beatboxing after becoming a monk five years ago.

He explained:

It’s not that I wanted to gain attention for my ‘uniqueness,’ I just wanted to continue my passion for music. In the same way someone plays the guitar or the drums, I myself am just a normal performer.

In realising his talent for beatboxing, Yogestu said, ‘My friend had given me a CD of a Japanese beatboxer named Afra and said that he was performing using his mouth. I was absolutely shocked that people could do such things, and so I was interested in trying it. And then I realised, I was pretty good at it’.

After discovering his talent in his twenties, Yogestu then busked in Japan and even Australia and the US.

Yogestu further explained that he chose to become a monk to follow in his father’s footsteps. He told VICE, ‘Usually in Japan, people become monks because their family lives in a temple. But for my father, he was just a normal person who decided to become a monk. I was inspired, and decided I wanted to succeed in my father’s current role as an abbot in a temple in the Iwate Prefecture’.

Then, in a bid to merge his religion with his passion of beatboxing, Yogestu decided to create chant-like music that could be used during meditation. He also wanted to break stereotypes surrounding Buddhism.

He said, ‘I think in Japan, people often associate Buddhism with funerals, and the sutra has a little bit of a negative and sad image’, but explained that the religion was more about living peacefully and without pain.

yochanting/Instagram

In regards to the popularity of his unique music, Yogestu said he has a lot of people commenting on the videos that the sounds helped them to fall asleep and to relax, something which he described as ‘absolutely amazing’.

He added, ‘I am honoured to be able to combine my passion with my religious beliefs, and that this has impacted people around the world.’