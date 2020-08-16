Bedfordshire Police Issue Warning Over Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills Bedfordshire Police/Facebook

Police have issued a warning over orange ecstasy pills shaped like President Donald Trump because they contain ‘extremely high levels of MDMA’.

Bedfordshire Police issued a statement about the Trump-shaped drugs on Facebook and Twitter yesterday, August 15, following the arrest of a man in possession of them.

The unidentified man, who is in his 30s, was arrested in Luton on suspicion of drugs supply offences after being found with a number of illegal substances.

US President Donald Trump PA Images

MDMA, which is more commonly known as ecstasy or molly, is a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, distorted sensory and time perception.

The drug can be extremely dangerous, with police noting that signs of an overdose include: overheating; dehydration; rapid heart rate; extreme agitation; disorientation; vivid hallucinations; strange body sensations; muscle tension; uncontrollable reflexes; and seizures.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team, explained that criminals are constantly seeking new ways to sell their drugs and make them more appealing.

He said MDMA tablets have been molded to look like ‘a number of culturally popular items before’, citing the ‘Donald Trumps’ as one of the more recent examples of this.

The POTUS is a popular topic of conversation, usually for more negative reasons than positive ones, and he is often mocked in society, whether it be through jokes on television shows or memes on the internet. People may view the ecstasy tablets shaped like his head as a novelty and therefore be more inclined to purchase them.

Barnes warned people off using the tablets, saying:

The ‘Donald Trumps’ are dangerous tablets that contain extremely high levels of MDMA and could put anyone taking these in serious harm. If you come across these or any other type of drug, please do not take them for your own safety, as you can never be sure what these pills contain.

Bedfordshire Police went on to express their dedication to ‘stamping this type of harmful criminality out across our county and protecting the most vulnerable from coming into harm’s way’, but they urged anyone who fears they have overdosed to get checked out by a professional.

The police also called for anyone with information relating to drug or gang activity to get in touch through their online reporting tool or by calling 101.