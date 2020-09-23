Beer Company Michelob Offering $50,000 To Travel US National Parks For Six Months Pixabay

It’s time to pack your bags, because beer company Michelob could be paying you a whopping $50,000 to travel around America’s national parks for six months.

The beer company is recruiting for the position of CEO – or ‘Chief Exploration Officer’ in this case – and the lucky individual who’s chosen will travel through the likes of Joshua Tree National Park, Yosemite and the Sequoia.

Adding to the excitement of it all, you don’t really need any qualifications to apply; you simply have to be over the age of 21 and have a US driver’s license.

Pexels

Okay, so you won’t just be travelling around for six months for your own enjoyment; Michelob is asking its future CEO to capture content while touring the country, and to rep Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold while they do it.

You’ll be equipped with your own campervan boasting its own shower and bathroom; the gas money to keep it running will be covered by Michelob, so don’t worry. Other expenses – on top of your $50,000 salary – will be covered too! You won’t have to do this alone either, as you’re able to bring a plus-one, be it your best friend, your partner, or even your dog.

Michaelob describes its ideal candidate as someone who: enjoys and respects the great outdoors; is able to see the big picture (as well as capture and edit it); understands the importance of following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance while traveling and will Recreate Responsibly; and is a strong leader with a clear sense of direction.

PA

To apply, you need to provide the usual details like your name and age, as well as giving your Instagram, Twitter and YouTube handles. Michelob also wants you to explain your passions and tell your ‘story’ in 500 characters.

If you think you’re up for the job, you’ll have to be quick because the deadline is on September 30 – you can apply here.