Being ‘Boring’ With Your Partner Is Key To Long Relationship, Expert Says

That sounds really weird to people but if you think about it, a really happy 80-year-old couple that’s been together for 60 years, the reason that they’ve been together for 60 years, it isn’t because they took all these private jets and they had their crazy vacations and ‘Oh my God, look at their pictures’.

It’s because they were able to be boring together. They are able to spend year after year, sitting around the house, talking about the same boring stuff, watching TV, watching movies, cooking dinner, and it went fine.

There was nothing exciting, there’s nothing blowing up, there’s no huge drama and dishes flying.