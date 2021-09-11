Biden Says ‘Commemorations Bring Everything Painfully Back’ While Honouring 9/11

PA Images

Joe Biden has described how 9/11 commemorations ‘bring everything painfully back’ in a statement marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

The president released his six-minute statement on the September 11 attacks on Twitter, noting alongside the video that every year we remember ‘the 2,977 lives we lost and honour those who risked and gave their lives’.

Advert 10

Like many thousands of Americans, Biden explained how he knew someone personally impacted by the attacks; his friend Davis, whose son had been working in the South Tower when it was struck by a hijacked plane.

Pixabay

He commented, ‘To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands of more that were injured, America and the world commemorate you and your loved ones.’

Alluding to the lengthy recovery and clean-up efforts, as well as the long-lasting health impacts caused by dust at the site, Biden went on to commend ‘all those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours, months, and years afterward’.

Advert 10

See Biden’s statement below:

As well as the nearly 3,000 people who died on September 11, 2001, thousands of people have lost their lives in the years afterwards, with the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) telling Newsweek in 2020 that 3,946 members of the World Trade Center Health Program, which supports first responders and survivors on-site during and after the 9/11 attacks, had since lost their lives.

Biden acknowledged ‘firefighters, the police officers, EMTs and construction workers, and doctors and nurses, faith leaders, service members, veterans, and all of the everyday people who gave their all to rescue, recover, and rebuild’, and noted that ‘it’s so hard, whether it’s the first year or the 20th’.

Advert 10

PA Images

He continued:

No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back as if you just got the news a few seconds ago. So on this day, Jill and I hold you close in our hearts and send you our love.

Those who have had to continue their lives having lost loved ones give courage to others, Biden said, adding that he hopes memories of those who were lost can bring a ‘smile to your lips even while still bringing a tear to your eye’.

Advert 10