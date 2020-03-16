Billionaire Marries Model Despite Family’s Upset Over Their Age Gap
Love can be a tricky beast. Sometimes you can think you’ve found ‘the one’, only to discover that your family believe there’s an ulterior motive involved.
For most of us, that would probably never be an issue, but when you’re a billionaire, these are the potential pit falls you need to be aware of.
Nevertheless, a billionaire has shared a series of heartwarming snaps with his 43-year younger model wife on their honeymoon in the face of criticism from his children who say she only married him for his money.
Eduardo Francisco Costantini, 73, an Argentine real estate developer and founder of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires, married model Elina Fernandez, 30, last month.
According to local media, Eduardo’s children are suspicious there could be an ulterior motive behind the seemingly loved up couple’s marriage and have accused Elina of trying to get her hands on his $1.2 billion (£960 million) estate.
Despite criticism from loved ones and online trolls, the 73-year-old has publicly declared his love for his new wife, proudly sharing their honeymoon snaps on social media.
Elina joined her husband in the public displays of affection by also sharing photographs taken on their honeymoon, calling her new husband ‘the love of my life’.
After their wedding, the model said in a magazine interview:
People criticise us on social media without knowing how pure our feelings are.
Besides, I have an old soul and he has a young soul. Out of us both, Eduardo is the one with the most energy and it is difficult to keep up with him.
Billionaire Eduardo added:
She lives so intensely because there are physical, psychological and emotional challenges in her profession.
She is in fashion and gets to travel to China, Japan, she worked in Europe, New York, Mexico. She has been a top Argentine model for years. She makes a great living.
Local media reported that the couple got married in a luxurious ceremony in the town of Alvear nine months after they met in the museum the businessman owns.
Businesswoman Anama Ferreira reportedly accused the model of planning to woo him in the museum after visiting it several times and learning he was single.
You’ve got to admit, they do look incredibly loved up.
