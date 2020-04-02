Bindi Irwin Paid Tribute To Her Dad And Mum With Her ‘Special’ Wedding Dress

bindi irwin pays tribute to family with wedding dress Australia Zoo Productions PTY Ltd/People/bindisueirwin/Instagram

A little over a week since she tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart, Bindi Irwin has revealed how she paid tribute to her family with her wedding dress.

The 21-year-old conservationist married Chandler Powell in a small ceremony on March 25, without any guests so as to follow social distancing guidance.

While it didn’t go exactly as planned, with the couple having to ‘change everything’ after planning the ceremony for nearly a year, Bindi was able to keep one thing the same – her ‘special’ dress.

The Animal Planet star revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that her long-sleeved gown was inspired by the one her mum, Terri, wore to marry Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin, in 1992.

She explained:

I wanted something very similar because I’ve admired [my mum’s] dress since I was tiny. When I was about 12 years old, I put on Mum’s wedding dress and it was really, really special… it’s over 50 years old because it’s been in the family for that long.

Unfortunately, she was unable to wear that exact dress because it didn’t fit her and was too old to be tailored. However, she was able to find one that ‘mimicked’ her mum’s dress.

Bindi said as soon as she saw the A-line gown, a Paddington Weddings design, she knew it was the one. ‘It was just perfect. I said, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s the dress’, and we all started crying again,’ she said.

The dress wasn’t only perfect because it resembled her mum’s, but because the sunflower lace sleeves on the dress ‘reminded me of my family and my dad’, Bindi explained.

She continued:

When we would go on projects and drives together, we’d often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in. [The dress] was really special and beautiful.

Bindi announced she and Chandler had tied the knot in an Instagram post, revealing that while they couldn’t have guests, her mum helped her get ready and her brother Robert walked her down the aisle. ‘Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory,’ she wrote.

The 21-year-old added that it was fortunate she lived at the zoo with Chandler and her family, so ‘we could be there for each other’. She added: ‘To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!’

Congratulations to the happy couple.