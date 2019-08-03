Bindi Irwin Pens Heartfelt Letter To Her Dad About Her Wedding Day

Bindi Irwin has written a heartfelt letter to her dad about her wedding day, confirming her younger brother Robert will be the one to walk her down the aisle.

Bindi, the daughter of the late ‘crocodile hunter’ Steve Irwin, got engaged during her 21st birthday party on July 24 to childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell while surrounded by friends and family.

Yesterday (August 2), the 21-year-old shared an old picture of her family to Instagram, showing her dad, her mum Terri Irwin, and her brother all smiling together.

Underneath the picture, Bindi wrote a heartfelt message to her dad, telling him he would be ‘incredibly proud’ of his son who has provided ‘amazing support’ to her and Chandler during this ‘beautiful new chapter’.

The animal activist then confirmed Robert would walk her down the aisle on her big day, writing:

I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us

Although this is the first time Bindi has confirmed this news, she had previously mentioned her wish to have Robert play an important part in her wedding.

Just a couple of days after the engagement, the 21-year-old said incorporating her family into the day is the most important thing – in particular, honouring the memory of her dad.

Bindi said during the interview with Entertainment Tonight that, because her dad won’t be able to walk her down the aisle, she wanted her brother to accompany her.

Since then, going off the message she has written to her late father, it would appear she has asked Robert and he said yes.

The 21-year-old announced her engagement to Chandler, her boyfriend of six years, in an emotional Instagram post nearly two weeks ago, saying he’d proposed in front of her loved ones in Australia Zoo, the animal refuge owned by Irwin’s family.

She wrote:

On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness.

Bindi and Robert’s dad, the widely renowned ‘crocodile hunter’ and zookeeper Steve Irwin, died 13 years ago at the age of 44 while on location shooting the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest.

Since then, Steve’s wife Terri, along with Bindi and 15-year-old Robert, have kept Steve’s legacy alive by continuing their work at Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

