Bindi Irwin Reveals She’s Walking ‘Down The Aisle With A Koala’

It’s common knowledge that your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but all of the hard work that goes into it can also make it the most stressful.

Which is why it’s important to make sure everything is planned way in advance – from what you’re going to wear, to the rings you’ve chosen, down to the kind of animal that’s going to walk down the aisle with you.

Now, to the average Joe like you and me, you probably think the only animal that could possibly walk down the aisle with you would be a well-trained dog or a cat – y’know, to carry the ring around their collar or something. Not Bindi Irwin though, oh no.

The daughter of the late ‘crocodile hunter’ Steve Irwin has confirmed none other than a koala will be joining her in walking down the aisle on her big day, as she and childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell plan to get married in the zoo owned by her family.

Appearing on Good Morning America with her husband-to-be, the happy couple spoke excitedly about their big day before explaining how more than a few animals will play a big part in their special day.

Chandler explained why the pair decided on Australia Zoo as the venue:

We’re so excited. It’s where we met and where we got engaged so it only makes sense that we’d have it at Australia Zoo. See, I think this wedding is going to be unique because it’s going to be at the zoo and with tons of animals.

At this point, Bindi excitedly said she ‘wasn’t sure’ how many people have walked down the aisle with a koala before, adding: ‘We may be setting some new trends for weddings from here on out’.

The loved up couple got engaged during Bindi’s 21st birthday party on July 24 while surrounded by friends and family. Just a couple of days after the engagement, the 21-year-old said incorporating her family into the day is the most important thing to her – in particular, honouring the memory of her dad.

Bindi said, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, because her dad won’t be able to walk her down the aisle she wanted her younger brother Robert to accompany her.

The 21-year-old later penned a heartfelt letter to her dad about her wedding day, confirming Robert will be the one to walk her down the aisle.

Bindi and Robert’s dad, the widely renowned ‘crocodile hunter’ and zookeeper Steve Irwin, died 13 years ago at the age of 44 while on location shooting the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest.

Since then, Steve’s wife Terri, along with Bindi and 15-year-old Robert, have kept his legacy alive by continuing their work at Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

