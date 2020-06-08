Biological Warfare Expert Explains Why You Should Never Get Into Las Vegas Pools Pxhere/Wikimedia Commons

It doesn’t look likely that we will be jetting off on our jollies anytime soon, but when we do, it’s probably a good idea to bear in mind a travel tip from an unexpected source.

Now, until about five minutes ago, I couldn’t have thought of anything I’d rather be up to than floating about in the pool of a fancy Las Vegas hotel, sipping on a huge, delicious cocktail.

However, after reading a warning from a highly experienced biological and chemical warfare expert, I think I’ll be keeping my toes firmly out of the water.

Dan Kaszeta started out as a chemical officer in the US Army, before working alongside the Pentagon on issues concerning chemical and biological proliferation as a defence contractor.

Kaszeta has decades of experience under his belt when it comes to protecting against chemical and biological weapons. If there’s anybody on Earth who knows a thing or two about unsavoury substances, it’s him.

Taking to Twitter, much to the chagrin of keen Las Vegas swimmers, Kaszeta urged people to ‘never get in a pool in Las Vegas. Don’t even touch the water’, adding, ‘I know certain things so that you don’t have to’.

After having enraged more than a few pool enthusiasts, Kaszeta decided to elaborate further; telling a tale which will cause the most dedicated leisure centre user’s stomach to churn.

In the subsequent Twitter thread, Kaszeta explained how, in the late 1990s, he had been working as the ‘chemical and biological terrorism guy at the White House Military Office’.

It was around this same time that the US government was starting to take the threat of chemical and biological terrorism seriously. And one day, Kaszeta received what would turn out to be a memorable phone call from a separate federal agency, requiring his expertise.

The caller had been working on a case in Las Vegas, which they suspected was ‘probably nothing’ but wanted to eliminate the possibility of it being a biological threat. They therefore needed access to a lab which could keep things on ‘the downlow’ until the situation was figured out.

Kaszeta connected the caller with a lab that could analyse control samples – known as ‘blanks’ – as well as the suspicious substance, with scientists not knowing which was which.

Las Vegas Pool Wikimedia Commons

Grimly remarking ‘You can see where this is going’, Kaszeta wrote:

In this case, I seem to recall the suspect item was a clear liquid. The guy in the field collected some control and background samples. Including tap water and some swimming pool water. From a major hotel.

Just two days later, Kaszeta received a call to his home phone in the middle of the night from the White House switchboard, with the lab reportedly being ‘very eager’ to chat with him.

It emerged that the suspicious sample contained a relatively harmless substance ‘like glycerine’, but it was the hotel swimming pool water that had given scientists cause for concern.

Kaszeta tweeted:

It was, to use a technical phrase ‘a shop of horrors’.

Kaszeta continued:

So, I asked the good scientists what was in this sample. They said it was easier to say what WASN’T in the sample. Alarming levels of Giardia and Cryptosporidium, both highly resistant to chlorine. A huge number of metabolites from human urine. Fecal matter, human, mammal, and avian. Trace amounts of cocaine, ketamine, and several different opiates.

Alarmingly, it doesn’t look as if this was just a case of a freakishly filthy hotel pool. After collecting further pool samples for analysis, the lab ended up with the same decidedly questionable results.

Kaszeta even sent in samples of Potomac river water for comparison, which turned out to be safer than the very pools tourists were paying to swim in.

So, if you absolutely can’t resist a dip while in Vegas, just make sure to keep your mouth closed…