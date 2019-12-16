Bionic Mum Tells Story Of Husband Chopping Off Hands With Axe

CEN/@margoritka1211/Instagram

A mum with a ‘bionic arm’ has spoken out about how her husband led her into a forest and chopped her hands off with an axe because she wanted to leave him.

The disturbing attack took place in December 2017, after Margarita Grachyova’s husband, Dmitry, accused her of being unfaithful, though the 26-year-old woman has only recently opened up about their relationship.

Margarita, from Serpukhov in the western Russian region of Moscow Oblast, described how she and her husband had become ‘occupied with [their] own things’, so in Autumn 2017 she decided it was time they got divorced.

The 26-year-old explained:

We basically shared a flat. We would come home from work, eat and go to bed.

Margarita did not want to deprive their two children of their father, so, although she wanted to get divorced, she decided she and Dmitry could ‘raise [the children] together as loving parents.’

The mum informed her partner of her plan, and it was then her life became a ‘living hell’.

Dmitry was outraged at the thought of his wife leaving him and hatched a horrifying plan – leading her into a forest while discussing her prospects of driving a car, finding another partner and being able to touch her children once he cut her hands off.

Speaking of the horrific ordeal, Margarita said:

He was mumbling something, I think he liked that I was terrified. He told me ‘you want to buy a car and drive it, let’s see how that will work. I wouldn’t bother getting a car or another man, you won’t even be able to touch our children which is something you love so much’.

As he took her into the forest, Margarita believed he was going to kill her.

Dmitry ordered his wife to her knees and threatened her with an axe if she attempted to move, though Margarita struggled to remain kneeling. The husband made the terrified woman put her hands on a stump before wielding the weapon.

Recalling the moment he hit her with the axe, Margarita said:

I was screaming a lot and I kept asking myself how it was possible I was conscious throughout. I did not pass out though, and he continued to hit me over and over. I think he hit me around 40 times.

Following the attack, doctors were able to reattach Margarita’s left hand, but her right arm required a prosthetic, which she now refers to as her ‘bionic arm’.

Margarita says she now feels much happier, though she would like to see reforms for disabled people soon, as she says Russia’s social care leaves a lot to be desired.

Dmitry was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attack.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence contact the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247. Do not suffer in silence.