Bishop Resigns After Falling In Love With Satanic Erotica Writer

TV3/YouTube

A Spanish bishop stepped down from the church after falling in love with an author of satanic erotica.

Xavier Novell, 52, is known for performing exorcisms. However, his former Catholic colleagues fear he may have been possessed by the devil due to his relationship with Silvia Caballol, a psychologist and writer of satanic-themed erotic novels, for whom he ditched his vow of celibacy.

Once the country’s youngest bishop, he’s since resigned as a result of ‘personal issues’, according to Church authorities in Solsona, Catalonia.

However, a recent report from Catholic publication Religión Digital confirmed he’d actually quit as a result of his relationship with Caballol, with whom he’s ‘fallen in love’ and how he ‘wanted to do the right thing’.

Caballol, who’s written The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust and the Amnesia trilogy, is a ‘dynamic and transgressive author [who] turns upside down our ideas of morality and ethics’, according to her publishing house, Lacre.

The Hell of Gabriel’s Lust discusses the occult, Satanism and ‘the raw struggle between good and evil, between God and Satan, and between angels and demons’, while Amnesia asks, ‘What happens when attraction is stronger than any code of ethics or social pressure?’

While criticised by his peers for the relationship, Novell has also been the subject of controversy for his alleged support of conversion therapy, having ‘held a wedding between a woman and one of the young men who had undergone such a treatment in Madrid, without the support or consent of the local priest or the bride’s parents’, The Telegraph reports.

He’s also campaigned for Catalonia’s independence, receiving the support of former ministers Josep Rull and Jordi Turull.

