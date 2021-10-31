Bizarre Events Occur After Family Burn ‘Spirits’ Doll House

@caitlyn5kids/TikTok/Alamy

A mother has recounted how her daughters came to spook her with their stories of seeing a ghost in their new house, with a terrifying real-life twist.

In a video posted to TikTok in response to a video asking parents about creepy things their kids had said, Caitlyn recalled a time her youngest daughter became convinced that there was a girl in her room rearranging her doll house.

‘Night after night’, her daughter would come into her room asking her to tell the ‘little girl’ to stop moving the furniture around her doll house, and sure enough, come morning the furniture would have been switched around.

To make matters worse, one evening after coming home, Caitlyn and her husband heard from their eldest daughter that she’d seen a girl who looked exactly like their youngest daughter walking around the house, only to go upstairs and find the four-year-old soundly asleep in bed.

It wasn’t until later that Caitlyn remembered where she’d got the doll’s house from in the first place, with her sister reminding her that she’d ‘trash-picked’ it when looking for furniture for their new house.

Convinced that the doll’s house at the very least had some seriously bad vibes, Caitlyn burnt the doll’s house, hoping that would be the end of it.

But it seems like the creepy girl had other plans, as Caitlyn finally revealed that her family was currently staying in a hotel room after their own house burned down.

‘Coincidence, or creepy creepy crawly? I have no idea,’ she concludes.

Caitlyn’s tale has got viewers seriously creeped out, and it seems like the message is pretty clear: if you see a doll’s house on the side of the road, just walk away.