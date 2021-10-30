Black Influencer Goes Undercover To Sabotage White Lives Matter Groups

@auntKaren0/TikTok

A Black influencer has gone undercover to infiltrate and sabotage racist White Lives Matter groups online.

Denise Bradley, known as ‘TikTok’s Favourite Karen’, has been using the power of social media to upend White Lives Matter groups. By infiltrating them, inviting her followers and creating multiple profiles, she continually makes it difficult for admins to ever really get rid of her.

In the two groups she joined, White Lives Matter and White Lives Matter 2.0, she saw posts against Michael B. Jordan as Superman (‘I’m terrified where this will go!’ one member wrote), comparisons of George Floyd to a monkey and even racial slurs against herself. They have since been removed from the platform after Bradley’s actions.

‘What I wanted to ultimately do was disband the group. Make them so uncomfortable that the group is no longer valid – no one feels safe in the group,’ the 32-year-old told The Independent.

Bradley recalled another member writing, ‘My son is 15 years old, he’s dating a Black girl, and I want to know how to tell him you don’t mix with N-words… for them to have a White Lives Matter group, and the terrible things that they would say – I was just so surprised. It’s really shocking.’



White Lives Matter is considered to be a hate group, as per the Southern Law Poverty Centre, described as ‘a neo-Nazi group that is growing into a movement as more and more white supremacist groups take up its slogans and tactics’. However, Facebook doesn’t enforce automatic bans on groups that affiliate with it.

While Facebook said it’s working hard to take down similar groups, Bradley urged ‘there’s so much hate that is still here… there is racism happening. I expose racism, I expose homophobia, transphobia – all of this – because I want people to see it’.

