Black Lives Matter Demonstrator Rescuing Counter-Protester Voted 2020’s Most Inspiring Moment
The powerful moment a Black Lives Matter demonstrator rescued a counter-protester has been voted as the most inspiring moment of 2020.
Personal trainer and grandfather Patrick Hutchinson had been attending his first Black Lives Matter demonstration in London back in June. As had been the case in cities across the world, demonstrators were publicly calling for police reform following the death of George Floyd in May.
Clashes broke out at the demonstration, with far-right counter protesters gathering in Parliament Square, supposedly there to ‘protect statues’ and memorials after others were reportedly defaced.
After clashing with police, the counter-protesters then went on to clash with Black Lives Matter supporters in Trafalgar Square and near Waterloo Station.
It was then that Hutchinson spotted an attack on a man who had wandered into the crowd, and decided he couldn’t just stand by. He and his friends formed a cordon around the injured man, who was lying in a foetal position on the ground, and Hutchinson picked him up and carried him to safety.
Photos taken at the scene captured that exact moment, and were widely shared online. The incident was voted the Most Inspiring Moment by CNN Heroes viewers.
British Transport Police later identified the rescued man as Bryn Male, a retired police officer who told the MailOnline that he had attended the protest to protect statues after seeing graffiti.
Speaking with CNN at the time, Hutchinson said: ‘My real focus was on avoiding a catastrophe, all of a sudden the narrative changes into ‘Black Lives Matters, Youngsters Kill Protesters’. That was the message we were trying to avoid.’
He continued:
I want to see equality for everybody. I am a father, a grandfather and I would love to see my young children, my young grandchildren, my nieces, my nephews have a better world than I have lived in.
The world I live in has been better than my grandparents and my parents and hopefully we can continue until we have total equality for everyone.
Hutchinson has since gone on to become a powerful voice in the fight against racism, and has recently published a book, titled Everyone Versus Racism: A Letter to My Children. The book covers the ‘realities of life as a Black man today’ and addresses ‘why we must unite to inspire change for generations to come’.
