Black Lives Matter Protester Statue Removed From Bristol After Less Than 24 Hours
The statue of a Black Lives Matter protester that was erected in Bristol yesterday, July 15, has already been removed.
The original statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down last month during Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The plinth was left empty until yesterday, when artist Marc Quinn unveiled his sculpture of protester Jen Reid, who stood on the plinth after the Colston statue was torn down.
The new statue, titled A Surge of Power, was applauded by many. However, less than 24 hours later, the statue has been removed by Bristol City Council. According to the council, those who erected the new statue did not have permission to install it on the plinth. It was removed at 5.30am this morning, July 16.
Quinn, who created the statue out of black resin and worked with Reid to sculpt it, knew he didn’t have permission to put the statue there, and stated that it was only a temporary thing.
He wrote on social media:
Today [July 15], Bristol resident Jen Reid and I have unveiled a new temporary, public installation, ‘A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020’, on top of Edward Colston’s empty plinth in Bristol, England. This life-sized sculpture is based on an image I saw on Instagram of local resident Jen Reid standing on the vacant plinth with her fist raised in a Black Power salute, a spontaneous moment following a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020.
During the protest, a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston was toppled from this spot. Cast in black resin, this new sculpture ‘A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020’ takes its place – no formal consent has been sought for the installation.
In a statement from Bristol mayor Marvin Rees, he explained that he understands the statue of Edward Colston needed replacing, but what replaces it should be ‘decided by the people of Bristol.’
He continued:
The sculpture that has been installed today was the work and decision of a London based artist. It was not requested and permission was not given for it to be installed.
We have set out a process to manage our journey. We have established a history commission which will help us tell our full city history. As we learn this fuller history including the part played by black people, women, the working class, trade unions, and children among others, we will be in a better position to understand who we are, how we got here and who we wish to honour.
The removed statue is currently being held at the city’s museum for Quinn to collect or to donate to its collection, according to Bristol City Council.
