Blind Harry Potter Fan Surprised With The Books In Braille For Christmas katescookieskc/Instagram

A blind Harry Potter fan was in for a brilliant Christmas Day surprise this year, after being gifted a braille version of the book series.

Seven-year-old Emrie from Kansas City, Missouri, had enjoyed listening to her father read the beloved fantasy series out loud, but once they had reached Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, she wanted to read them by herself.

Emrie, who was born with a rare gene anomaly, learned braille when she was just four years old and is now ‘reading years above her age level’. However, when Emrie’s family looked into purchasing her the Harry Potter novels, they found that just one single book in the series would cost about $240.

Watch Emrie’s reaction to her gift below:

Determined to give her niece ‘the gift of magic’ for Christmas, Emrie’s caring aunt Kateyn Suter set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the books, and has since managed to raise a spellbinding $4,226.

Within just 24 hours, the family managed to exceed their goal and then some. Not only were they able to buy a full set of books for Emrie, they also managed to raise enough to donate five full Harry Potter braille series to local libraries and schools.

In an update, Kateyn wrote:

I am speechless at the kindness we have received over the last 24 hours and I can’t thank each and everyone of you enough for contributing! Happy Holidays!

Taking to Instagram, Kateyn shared a video of her young niece’s delighted reaction. A very real example of Christmas magic.