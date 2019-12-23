Blind Mystic Baba Vanga’s 2020 Predictions Are As Bleak As All Her Others

Fancy knowing what’s going to happen to us all next year, doom and gloom and all?

Of course you do, because why wouldn’t you want to dampen your spirits just two days before Christmas? That’s what the festive period is all about, hey?

Enter: Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic who has so far correctly predicted 9/11, the rise of ISIS, the Boxing Day tsunami and Brexit – and who, just before her death 23 years ago, had some chilling predictions for 2020.

Buckle in folks, because it’s seemingly not going to be an easy ride for anyone involved. Particularly Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump who, according to the mystic’s predictions, are likely to meet their ends in the next twelve months.

Before her death in 1996 at the age of 85, Baba Vanga – real name Vangelia Gushterova – predicted that the Russian president’s life will hang in the balance after an assassination attempt made from within the Kremlin.

Not only that, but she suggested the US president will fall ill with a mysterious illness that will leave him deaf. He will also be diagnosed with a brain tumour if the mystic’s predictions are correct, suffering symptoms such as nausea and tinnitus.

PA Images

Baba predicted that the world will suffer from numerous great disasters next year, with Pakistan, China, Japan and Alaska all expected to fall victim to a massive tsunami. The mystic said 400 people will die after an earthquake hits the Asian continent.

It won’t just be natural disasters putting lives at risk though; according to Baba, Europe will witness an ‘invasion of the Muslim extremists’ and will be at risk of chemical attacks. According to her predictions, the European continent could reach ‘the end of its existence’ because of this war.

The mystic, known as the ‘Nostadamus from the Balkans‘, also implied that Europe will be struck by a massive economic crisis in the coming months – after the UK leaves the European Union. So all in all, not a great time for Europe.

PA Images

So just how likely are Baba’s predictions to come true? Well, according to baba-vanga.com, professor Georgi Lozanov analysed the mystic’s work in fine detail and found that close to 80% of her predictions came true.

Well, I think that’s about enough misery for the time being… now if you’ll just excuse me while I go stuff my face with mince pies and try to forget about our impending doom for a hot second.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]