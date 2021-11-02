Blogger Blasts ‘Sexist’ Restaurant Menus And Divides Opinion

Alamy/agus.gandolfo/Instagram

A woman has sparked debate in Italy after calling out restaurants’ menus, with people divided between seeing them as ‘sexist’ or ‘chivalrous.’

Argentinian-born blogger Agustina Gandolfo shared her experience of dining in an upscale Milan restaurant with her boyfriend, footballer Lautaro Martinez, when she realised she’d been given a menu without any prices on it.

When checking her boyfriend’s menu, she saw that his menu did have prices, with the restaurant operating under the expectation that the male diner would be the one to pay for the meal.

‘Did you know that in numerous restaurants in Italy they don’t put prices on the menus that they give to women? And what if I wanted to pay?’ Gandolfo asked her 865,000 followers, adding that ‘The worst thing is that they justify this by saying it only happens in restaurants of a certain level.’

‘So does that mean women cannot pay if we are talking about a more expensive meal?’ she questioned.

Gandolfo’s complaint quickly sparked a discussion on social media and even in the country’s national press, with various restaurant workers coming forward to give their opinions on whether the ‘blind menu’ concept was courteous or outdated.

‘If there is a couple at table we have the habit of giving the blind menu to the woman. It is not discrimination but a form of gallantry,’ said Rossella Cerea, a manager at a three Michelin-starred restaurant, explaining to La Repubblica that the practice was ‘a way to advise the woman to enjoy the dinner, the atmosphere and the good food without worrying about more banal matters.’

However, another prominent Italian restaurateur disagreed, arguing that the practice was old-fashioned, and made no sense. ‘We are in 2021 and it is not possible to believe that a woman will not pay at a restaurant. And even if she doesn’t pay, why shouldn’t she know the prices of the meals?’ Alessandro Pipero said, per The Times.

Inspired by Gandolfo’s post, Italians took to social media to share other sexist restaurant customs that still exist in some restaurants in the country, including always handing the bill to the male diner, and asking them to taste the wine even if it was the woman who ordered it.