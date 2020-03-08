BMW Has Changed Its Logo For The First Time In Decades

BMW Has Changed Its Logo BMW

Car manufacturer BMW has traded in its classic logo in favour of a new, minimalist design.

The German car maker has ditched the black ring which usually features around the outside of the logo and replaced it with a clear one with a white outer ring instead.

While some might see the new look as being slightly more modern, it’s bound to ruffle some feathers among car fans who would say ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it’.

But, if you fall into the latter category, don’t worry – it won’t be appearing on cars any time soon.

The new logo was revealed on BMW’s Concept i4, however the brand has since revealed it has ‘no plans’ to put it on the front of its vehicles.

Instead, the swanky new graphic will be used for ‘brand communications only’, which basically means it will appear on BMW’s websites and social media, as well as press releases and intern communications.

In a statement, BMW’s senior vice president of customer and brand, Jans Thiemer, said the logo ‘radiates openness and clarity’.

She added:

With this new transparent variant, we want to invite our customers more than ever to become part of the BMW world. The additional communication logo symbolises the significance and relevance of the brand for mobility and driving pleasure in the future.

It has been some 23 years since the current logo was first introduced, and is one of six that have been used by the brand during its 100 years in business.

At the end of the day, the logo probably isn’t going to make much difference, but what I can safely say is that the drivers behind the BMW wheel will probably remain the same.

Not to point the finger or anything, but a study carried out by car retailer Peter Vardy found that BMW drivers were the most likely to be caught driving irresponsibly.

Fortunately for BMW drivers, they’re not the worst, because motorists with green Audis landed at the top spot of being most likely to commit an offence on the road.

Meanwhile, if you fancy playing it safe, you should probably get behind the wheel of a grey Vauxhall, because they are supposedly the safest drivers, according to the research.