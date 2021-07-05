Body Modification Addict Cuts Off Fingers But Gains Two Silver Tusks
A body modification enthusiast has cut off his own fingers and has two tusks fitted to his teeth.
Brazil-based Michel Faro do Prado has become famous for his extreme body modifications, and branded himself a ‘human Satan’ last year.
Prado has already had a large majority of his body tattooed, including his eyeballs, has horn implants in his head, boasts several piercings, and has even had the end of his nose removed.
Now he’s undergone even more modifications and had a finger from each hand removed.
In photos shared on social media, Prado can be seen without his ring finger on his left hand, and middle finger-less on his right.
Prado’s wife apparently specialises in unique modifications, and that he is her ‘masterpiece’.
He said, ‘I have been a tattoo artist for 25 years, most of my tattoos I get from tattoo artists and professionals who I have paid. I focus on blackwork and brutal tattoos, which are types of tattoos where you ink a large part of your body.’
‘But my wife has specialised in the area of modifications and the idea is for me to become her masterpiece when it comes to tattooing,’ he added.
The removal of one of his fingers and the addition of the two tusks cost him 5,000 Brazilian reais (around £790), Mail Online reports.
Prado has previously spoken about his high pain tolerance – something that’s evidently needed to endure some of the modifications he’s had.
He explained:
Actually I have a good resistance to pain, I don’t think anything is so painful, I suffer a lot more in the post-procedures than at the time,
And the truth is that there are changes that without anaesthesia would be almost impossible to be done, I would love not to feel any pain. But if I have to feel pain, to achieve what I want, for sure I will face it!
While his wife loves his extreme appearance, apparently other members of his family, including his son, also appreciate it. However, he insisted that it ‘doesn’t really matter to me what people say’, and that he simply wants ‘respect’.
‘I do not reject conventional society; I reject its hypocrisy and disrespect for those who are different. Each person is what they choose to be – I am what I am and they are what they are,’ Prado said.
