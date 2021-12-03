Bomb Squad Called To A&E After Man ‘Slips And Falls’ Lodging WWII Shell Inside His Bottom
A bomb squad was recently called out to a Gloucestershire A&E department after a man arrived with a WWII shell lodged inside his rectum.
Explosives experts from an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucester after medics there feared the 57mm shell could be on the verge of exploding inside the unnamed man’s backside.
The man, who is said to be a collector of military items, claimed he ‘slipped and fell’ on the 6cm armour-piercing projectile, which subsequently became stuck up his bottom. He sought medical assistance after realising he couldn’t get it out.
Speaking with The Sun, a source revealed:
The guy said he found the shell when he was having a clear out of his stuff. He said he put it on the floor then he slipped and fell on it — and it went up his a**e. He was in a considerable amount of pain. I think he collected military memorabilia.
A police spokesperson informed The Sun that ‘the item had been removed prior to police arrival and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were contacted’.
A defence source commented:
It was a solid shot round. It was a chunky, pointed lump of lead designed to rip through a tank’s armour. It was basically an inert lump of metal, so there was no risk to life — at least not to anyone else’s.
Dr Carol Cooper has warned that this incident could well have been fatal, had the shell pierced the patient’s gut:
The range of objects that are pushed into rectums is incredible, from wine glasses to ketchup bottles and parts of hoovers.
Sadly, it is an everyday occurrence in A&E — but I have never heard of the bomb squad being called out before.
A hospital spokesperson has confirmed that all ‘relevant safety protocols’ were adhered to, and that there had been no risk posed to staff members, patients or visitors. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also clarified that they had deployed the bomb squad after being requested to do by local police.
The patient is now said to have been released from hospital and is expected to fully recover from their ordeal.
